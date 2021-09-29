Benton County special needs horseback ride set for Sunday

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its annual special needs horseback ride at 11 a.m. Sunday at the indoor arena at the Benton County Fairgrounds.

The children are helped onto a horse and led around the arena, with special accommodations in place for mounting and dismounting and safety while on horseback. Riders must be from 3-18 and be able to hang on by themselves.

Photographs will be taken in front of a western background and will be given to the riders. The photos will be posted online for those families who give their permission.

A release form is required at registration, which is available at the beginning of the event. No advance registration is required.

Email sheriffsposse@co.benton.or.us for additional information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0