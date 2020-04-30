Benton County to consider vehicle camping

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Benton County Board of Commissioners will consider a proposed vehicular camping ordinance in a public hearing at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

If approved, the ordinance would allow religious institutions in unincorporated areas of the county to let people who lack safe housing to camp on their property in cars, campers, travel trailers or motor homes. The ordinance would also permit the use of microshelters, although it would not apply to tent camping.

Churches and other religious institutions that want to allow vehicle camping on their property would have to register with the county and would have to provide access to sanitary facilities. No more than three vehicles could be used for camping at any single site.

The First Congregational United Church of Christ at 4515 SW West Hills Road has been hosting a county-sanctioned tent camping site known as Safe Camp on its property since July. The church has also brought in several microshelters and has been seeking permission to use them for sheltering the homeless.

The proposed ordinance notes that COVID-19 has disrupted social services and left vulnerable populations, including the homeless, at risk.