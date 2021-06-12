Benton County to review two-year spending plan

The Benton County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to sign off on its 2021-23 spending plan at its virtual meeting Tuesday.

To monitor the meeting go to https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/438904301 or phone 1-408-650-3123 and use the access code 438-904-301#. The meeting starts at 9 a.m., but the public hearing on the budget is not scheduled to begin until 11 a.m.

The county Budget Committee, which consists of the three elected commissioners and three citizen members, passed a $363 million budget at its May 11 meeting. Commissioners can choose to amend it at Tuesday’s hearing, but Mary Otley, the county’s chief financial officer said that that is unlikely.

The budget is more than $50 million more than the 2019-21 two-year cycle, with federal funding and higher property tax revenue the key drivers, Otley said.

The county is projected to add 25 positions in the new budget, with 17 of them in the Health Department. The budget includes $25 million in new federal funding, mostly from relief legislation.