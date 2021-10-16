Benton County to trim trees in North Albany area

Benton County Parks and Natural Areas will begin a hazardous tree removal and thinning project on Monday in North Albany.

The work will eliminate dead and dying Douglas firs in the North Albany Natural Area, which is the trail access area adjacent to North Albany County Park at the corner of Valley View and Crocker. The trees pose a danger to power lines, roads and trail systems, county officials said.

Crews also will be looking to thin some of the Douglas firs in the area to provide more room for the Oregon white oaks to thrive, said Adam Stebbins, natural resources coordinator with the county.

Stebbins said the work will take approximately two weeks, finishing on Oct. 29 if not before.

The work will close the natural area, but visitors still can use North Albany County Park.

For information or questions on the project call 541-766-6521.

