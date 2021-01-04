Benton County unveils new logo

“Having a consistent, professional and polished visual aesthetic can help advance the reputation of the services we provide,” said Joe Kerby, Benton County administrator. “The county logo has not been refined or even altered in over 30 years, so we decided to look at our entire brand and bring it in alignment with our communities’ values and vision.”

The outgoing county logo was launched in 1988 as part of the centennial celebration.

The logo already is part of the county’s website, although the content and layout of the site remains the same. The county also is using the new logo, font and colors on social media platforms.

Branded physical items will be replaced at the end of their lifespan.

“For example,” said county spokesperson Lili’a Nevile, “as a vehicle is scheduled for maintenance, then the new wrap will be applied. As a park is getting scheduled for wayfinding and signage updates, the new logo will be applied at that time. Business cards and stationery will be replaced with the new logo after the remaining stock has been used. We’ve made the decision to roll out branded items in this way in order to be good stewards of our resources, as well as public dollars. “

