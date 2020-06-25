Benton County urges mask use

Benton County has passed a resolution strongly recommending face coverings by residents both indoors and outdoors.
The Board of Commissioners, meeting in their role as the county Board of Health, voted 2-0 Thursday for the resolution. On hand and voting yes were Commissioners Xan Augerot and Pat Malone. Chair Annabelle Jaramillo was not present, but Augerot noted that Jaramillo “had strongly indicated her approval when we discussed the matter at Tuesday’s board meeting.”
The Benton County action mirrors a recommendation on the subject released Thursday by the Oregon Health Authority.
The Benton County ordinance “strongly recommends” face coverings indoors and outdoors unless 6 feet of distance can be maintained and “strongly recommends” that businesses consider requiring masks for customers and employees.
The resolution now must be considered by the county’s four cities: Corvallis, Philomath, Monroe and Adair Village. The cities could choose to reject the county recommendation or ramp it up by requiring masks.
Individual business also can choose to require masks for its customers or employees.
The Corvallis City Council likely will consider the resolution at its July 6 meeting, Mayor Biff Traber said during Thursday’s weekly Corvallis COVID-19 remote briefing.
“Making a clear, firm statement is important as well as understanding the tradeoffs,” Traber said.
City Manager Mark Shepard said that enforcement and applying the restrictions could be challenge.
“A restaurant can require it, but it is harder for the city to do that because we want to be open to everybody.” Shepard said.
Shepard added that “there will be a small segment of the population who will say ‘you can’t force me to wear a mask.’ ”
The briefing on activities of the city/county emergency operations center was the 13th since the coronavirus hit and participants also discussed reducing the meeting frequency. Some councilors suggested tacking on an EOC component either to their regular meetings or work sessions.
Others were concerned that that approach would lengthen those meetings and that meeting occasionally on EOC matters would be a better solution.
Dave Busby, the emergency planner with the Corvallis Fire Department, and Corvallis Community Development Director Paul Bilotta, who works in operations, both said the EOC is “ramping down.”
But Busby also noted that “we need to maintain a reactivation strategy particularly given what the (COVID-19) numbers are doing nationally.”
Key issues looking ahead for the EOC are an accounting of expenses and requests for reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency as well as applying for funding through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economy Security Act (CARES). Funding questions likely will be reviewed at the July 20 City Council session.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.
