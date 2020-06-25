Benton County urges mask use

“Making a clear, firm statement is important as well as understanding the tradeoffs,” Traber said.

City Manager Mark Shepard said that enforcement and applying the restrictions could be challenge.

“A restaurant can require it, but it is harder for the city to do that because we want to be open to everybody.” Shepard said.

Shepard added that “there will be a small segment of the population who will say ‘you can’t force me to wear a mask.’ ”

The briefing on activities of the city/county emergency operations center was the 13th since the coronavirus hit and participants also discussed reducing the meeting frequency. Some councilors suggested tacking on an EOC component either to their regular meetings or work sessions.

Others were concerned that that approach would lengthen those meetings and that meeting occasionally on EOC matters would be a better solution.

Dave Busby, the emergency planner with the Corvallis Fire Department, and Corvallis Community Development Director Paul Bilotta, who works in operations, both said the EOC is “ramping down.”