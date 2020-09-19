Benton County virus spike tied to OSU move-in

Clark did not have information on the number of positive tests. But 2% of 775 is approximately 15, which essentially explains the big county spike.

OSU has set aside an isolation dorm for those who test positive. Positive cases can either stay in that dorm for two weeks or quarantine back in their hometowns.

“It is a strong safety measure,” Clark said. “We understand that there have been positive cases and we expected that. It is occurring throughout the country” at other colleges and universities.

“Our students in general have been extremely mindful of health issues and I hope that continues, not only for students but for community members throughout the county.”

“There are a lot of asymptomatic people out there,” Fautin said, noting that there are those in the population without symptoms who still can infect others.

“That’s why we’re continuing to emphasize mask use, social distancing and hygiene,” he said. “And that’s why OSU has its protocols in place.”

The 27 new cases brings Benton County’s total to 279, with six deaths. The Saturday spike represents 9.7 percent of all Benton cases.