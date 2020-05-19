Benton DA, judges returned to office

Benton County’s top prosecutor and two of its three Circuit Court judges were re-elected on Monday.
All three were incumbents running unopposed for nonpartisan state offices.
District Attorney John Haroldson won his fourth full four-year term, with 17,484 out of 17,783 votes cast in unofficial early returns Tuesday night. He was first elected in 2008 after being appointed in 2007 to fill out the unexpired term created by the resignation of Scott Heiser.
Judges Locke Williams and Matthew Donohue were returned to office for six-year terms. Williams received 16,876 out of 17,058 votes cast and Donohue got 16,650 out of 16,812 votes cast in unofficial returns Tuesday.
Williams, the county’s longest-serving judge, was appointed to the Position 1 seat on the bench in 2002. Donohue, in Position 2, was appointed in 2013.
The county’s newest Circuit Court Judge, Joan Demarest, filed to run in the election but her name did not appear on the ballot, thanks to a quirk in Oregon law.
Under ORS 249.088, if two or more candidates had filed for the nonpartisan Position 3 seat, they would have faced off on the May ballot. If one candidate received the majority of all votes cast, that candidate would be elected; otherwise, the top two vote-getters would go head to head in the November general election. Because no one else filed, Demarest will appear as the lone candidate on the November ballot.
Demarest has held the seat since April of 2019, when she was appointed to succeed the retiring David Connell.
The current salary of a Circuit Court judge in Oregon is $145,188 a year. Judges’ pay is scheduled to rise on July 1 to $150,187.92 per year.
Haroldson’s annual compensation is $154,855, including $105,360 in salary paid by the state plus a stipend of $49,495 from the county. By county policy, the district attorney’s total compensation must equal that of the county counsel. The DA’s stipend is adjusted periodically to keep the pay levels of the position equal.
Reporter Bennett Hall can be contacted at bennett.hall@lee.net or 541-812-6111. Follow him on Twitter at @bennetthallgt.
