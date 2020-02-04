Benton fined in road worker’s death

• The county did not ensure that the skidder was checked at the beginning of each shift to determine whether it was in safe operating condition. Fine: $6,000.

• The county allowed the skidder to be operated by employees who had not been trained to run it. Fine: $6,000.

• The county failed to ensure that the seat belt in the skidder was properly maintained or could be used effectively by all operators. Fine: $6,000.

The fines for all of the violations add up to $30,500. The county has 30 days to file an appeal.

Benton County Counsel Vance Croney said the county stopped using the skidder after the fatal accident and has taken several steps to improve safety within Public Works and other county departments. Among other things, he said, the county has hired a full-time safety officer, implemented recommendations from its insurance company and conducted training sessions led by a safety expert provided by the American Federation of State, Federal and Municipal Employees, the union representing county road workers.

“There are a number of opportunities we have been given, and we have taken advantage of them,” Croney said. “It is unfortunate that it has taken a death to do this, but I think our entire (organization) is safer, more knowledgeable and more aware.”