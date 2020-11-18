Benton homeless group posts surveys

The Home, Opportunity, Planning and Equity Advisory board has posted four surveys that it hopes will help the group the move forward with its work on homelessness.
The HOPE board, which is supervised by Benton County officials but includes Corvallis and nonprofit participation, discussed the surveys at a virtual meeting Wednesday (see the information box for a link).
The surveys are pegged to the four priority topics the board has established for its community engagement.
The priority topics are:
• Aligning services for better care coordination
• Finding safe locations for the homeless
• Examining transitional options for safety, health and stability
• Increasing permanent supportive housing units.
Wednesday’s discussion focused largely on challenges of outreach to the homeless, particularly those who are experiencing mental health issues.
Many of the board members praised the Crisis Assistance Helping Out On The Streets (CAHOOTS) program in Eugene. The mobile crisis intervention system is managed by the White Bird Clinic, paid for by the city, uses city vehicles and supports the work of the Eugene Police Department.
One of the challenges that Eugene — and other communities — face is that first contact with a homeless person in crisis often includes a police officer. Not all such encounters require police involvement, HOPE board members said.
Board member Anita Earl, homeless outreach program supervisor with Samaritan Health Services, said “some people just aren’t comfortable when there is a cop next to you.”
Board member Aleita Hass-Holcombe of the Corvallis Daytime Drop-in Center noted that some CAHOOTs-style work already is being done by the city’s Street Outreach and Response Team (SORT) and that “I think there is a place for the police to be along in scary neighborhoods.”
Board members also updated their bylaws, modifying the section on excused absences and received diversity, equity and inclusion training from Jade Aguilar of ECONorthwest, an economics, finance and planning consulting firm with offices in Eugene, Portland, Bend, Seattle, Boise and Los Angeles.
The HOPE board meets again Dec. 16.
