Benton justice revamp planning begins

“You will have a conceptual design and costs at the end of the predesign work,” Ari Basil-Wagner of Greater Oregon Behavioral Health Inc. told the board at Tuesday’s afternoon meeting. Basil-Wagner, who was part of the earlier consulting work, is serving as project manager for the predesign services contract.

Some of the county’s project planning costs will be offset by state funding. The county has been awarded up to $2 million in matching funds toward the design of a new courthouse.

The predesign work will proceed in six phases. The first phase is budgeted to cost $146,000. Costs for the remaining phases of work will be hashed out during the first phase of the project, Basil-Wagner told the commissioners, with the total not to exceed $1.75 million.

“We have a maximum; it will not go over that amount,” she said. “But the distribution of the six phases will be better established after the first phase.”

Phase 1 will include developing strategies for site selection, assessment of facilities, preliminary work plans and schedules, and a communications plan for the project.

Later phases will focus on:

* Facilities site selection.

* Preliminary design and layout of facilities.