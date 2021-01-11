Benton, Linn counties add 13 COVID-19 cases each; state's death toll rises by 10

Benton and Linn counties each added 13 new confirmed or presumptive COVID-19 cases while the state lost 10 more lives to the disease, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.
The state’s COVID-19 death toll is now 1,613. Oregon had 939 new cases of the disease reported for a cumulative total of 126,607.
Linn County has cumulatively had 2,959 COVID-19 cases and 36 deaths attributed to the disease, while Benton County has had 1,572 cases and 12 deaths.
On Monday afternoon, after the data was compiled for OHA’s daily report, Benton County announced a COVID-19 death and 67 new cases.
Outside Benton and Linn counties, Oregon’s new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday were in the following counties: Baker (1), Clackamas (87), Clatsop (1), Columbia (14), Coos (15), Crook (1), Deschutes (38), Douglas (16), Hood River (3), Jackson (40), Jefferson (5), Josephine (38), Lane (61), Lincoln (8), Malheur (2), Marion (110), Morrow (8), Multnomah (16), Polk (40), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (63), Union (5), Wasco (7), Washington (314) and Yamhill (18).
Five of the deaths reported Monday were residents of Multnomah County and three were in Lane County. All 10 of those who died had underlying conditions, OHA reported.
On Monday, 7,585 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state’s immunization registry. Of this total, 5,422 vaccine doses were administered Sunday and 2,163 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Sunday.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 104,595 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. All vaccinations occurred at Oregon hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service agencies, urgent care facilities and local public health authorities.
To date, 270,800 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon. These data are preliminary and subject to change.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon rose by six to 409 on Monday. There were 84 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, no change from Sunday.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
The 20 to 29 age group continues to have Oregon’s largest percentage of COVID-19 cases with 21.1% followed by 30 to 39 (17.7), 40 to 49 (15.7) and 50 to 59 (12.8).
Females have accounted for 51.3% of the state’s cases and males 47.8%. The remaining 0.9% was not available.
The national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Monday 2,083 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 (373,167 cumulative) and 220,887 new cases of the disease (22,322,956 total) in the United States.
The CDC also reports that the country’s average daily case total per 100,000 people in the past seven days is 74.1. Among U.S. states and territories, Oregon ranks 50th at 26.9. Rhode Island is first at 130.3.