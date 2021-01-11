Benton, Linn counties add 13 COVID-19 cases each; state's death toll rises by 10

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 104,595 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. All vaccinations occurred at Oregon hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service agencies, urgent care facilities and local public health authorities.

To date, 270,800 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon. These data are preliminary and subject to change.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon rose by six to 409 on Monday. There were 84 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, no change from Sunday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

The 20 to 29 age group continues to have Oregon’s largest percentage of COVID-19 cases with 21.1% followed by 30 to 39 (17.7), 40 to 49 (15.7) and 50 to 59 (12.8).

Females have accounted for 51.3% of the state’s cases and males 47.8%. The remaining 0.9% was not available.