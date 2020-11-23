Benton, Linn counties contribute 25 to state's rising COVID-19 case total

Benton and Linn counties combined for 25 of the 1,174 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in the state, as reported Monday by the Oregon Health Authority.
Linn had 15 of those cases and Benton 10. The daily total brings the state’s cumulative case number to 66,333. Five new deaths reported Monday raise Oregon’s total to 826.
Linn now has 1,275 cumulative cases and 18 deaths and Benton 719 cases and seven deaths. Linn’s cumulative positive case rate is 4.98%, Benton's 3.18% and Oregon's 6.24%.
According to OHA, Linn County’s case counts in the past three overlapping two-week periods (Oct. 25-Nov. 7, Nov. 1-14, Nov. 8-21) grew from 184 to 204 to 274. The positivity rates in those three periods were 5.4%, 5.6% and 5.9%, respectively.
Benton County’s case counts in those two-week periods were 74, 149 and 195 with positivity rates of 0.9%, 1.5% and 2.1%.
In the final two-week period, Linn County’s cases per 100,000 people topped out at 216.5, while Benton County’s rate was 206.7.
The state’s positive test rate in those two-week periods went from 5.1% to 6.4% to 7.0%. The final two weeks produced the highest number of cases per 100,000 people at 348.4.
Outside Benton and Linn, Monday’s new cases were reported in the following counties: Baker (2), Clackamas (116), Clatsop (2), Columbia (18), Coos (7), Crook (8), Curry (1), Deschutes (44), Douglas (18), Grant (1), Harney (1), Hood River (6), Jackson (80), Jefferson (8), Josephine (11), Lake (3), Lane (71), Lincoln (3), Malheur (10), Marion (120), Morrow (7), Multnomah (254), Polk (25), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (56), Union (26), Wasco (7), Washington (225), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (17).
Oregon’s six latest reported fatalities were a 57-year-old Marion County man, a 40-year-old Marion County woman, an 89-year-old Multnomah County woman, a 92-year-old Multnomah County man, a 96-year-old Marion County woman and a 60-year-old Multnomah County man. Five had underlying conditions and the sixth was being confirmed.
The 20 to 29 age group continues to lead the state with 21.7% of cases followed by 30 to 39 (17.9%), 40 to 49 (15.7%) and 50 to 59 (12.6%).
Females have made up 51.5% of cases in the state and males 47.9%. The remaining 0.6% was unavailable. Health care workers have accounted for 8.8% of cases.
The national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Monday 882 new deaths (255,958 cumulative) attributed to COVID-19 and 147,840 new cases (12,175,921 cumulative) of the disease in the United States.
According to the CDC, Oregon ranks 47th among U.S. states and territories with 28.3 cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days. North Dakota is first at 160.
