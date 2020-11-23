Benton, Linn counties contribute 25 to state's rising COVID-19 case total

Benton and Linn counties combined for 25 of the 1,174 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in the state, as reported Monday by the Oregon Health Authority.

Linn had 15 of those cases and Benton 10. The daily total brings the state’s cumulative case number to 66,333. Five new deaths reported Monday raise Oregon’s total to 826.

Linn now has 1,275 cumulative cases and 18 deaths and Benton 719 cases and seven deaths. Linn’s cumulative positive case rate is 4.98%, Benton's 3.18% and Oregon's 6.24%.

According to OHA, Linn County’s case counts in the past three overlapping two-week periods (Oct. 25-Nov. 7, Nov. 1-14, Nov. 8-21) grew from 184 to 204 to 274. The positivity rates in those three periods were 5.4%, 5.6% and 5.9%, respectively.

Benton County’s case counts in those two-week periods were 74, 149 and 195 with positivity rates of 0.9%, 1.5% and 2.1%.

In the final two-week period, Linn County’s cases per 100,000 people topped out at 216.5, while Benton County’s rate was 206.7.

The state’s positive test rate in those two-week periods went from 5.1% to 6.4% to 7.0%. The final two weeks produced the highest number of cases per 100,000 people at 348.4.