Benton, Linn government meetings

Here is a look at local government meetings set for the coming days:

Tuesday

• The Linn County Board of Commissioners meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room 200 of the Linn County Courthouse, 300 SW Fourth Ave. in Albany. On the agenda are a resolution to resolve an easement issue with the city of Brownsville and a request from the Knife River Corp. for a $15,200 refund because of a county overcharge. Because of social distancing protocols there is limited seating in the room. The meeting also can be monitored by calling 541-704-3002 and using pin number 8442.

Wednesday

• The Corvallis City Legislative Committee meets remotely at 4 p.m. to discuss updates on bills committee members have been tracking. To monitor the session go to https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7930519399464294160.

Thursday