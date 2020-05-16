Benton, Linn government meetings

Here is a look at local government meetings scheduled for the coming days.
Monday
• The Albany Community Development Commission meets remotely at noon to discuss housing rehabilitation loan policies and emergency small-business loan criteria. To participate go to https://www.gotomeet.me/CommunityDevelopmentCityofAlbany/cdc or call 1-669-2243412 and use the meeting ID 145-989-837.
• The Corvallis City Council meets remotely at 6 p.m. To participate go to https://tinyurl.com/yaqrx24r. Community members wishing to offer comments are strongly encouraged to submit them in advance through the form atwww.corvallisoregon.gov/publicinput.
The meeting opens with a public hearing on an appeal of a Corvallis Historic Resources Commission denial of an application to replace the windows at the Axtell, L.H. and Elizabeth House on Northwest 30th Street.
Councilors also will review policies on the official flag and official flower and discuss the city/Benton County emergency operations center/
Tuesday
• The Benton County Board of Commissioners will meet via teleconference at 9 a.m. The public can follow the proceedings online at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/194100941 or http://facebook.com/BentonCoGov or over the phone by calling 1-571-317-3112 and entering access code 194-100-941#. The agenda will include a discussion of the Stand By Me project, a public hearing on formation of a reimbursement district for Judy Lane road improvements, applications for COVID-19 reimbursements and a health insurance marketplace grant, and discussion of the Corvallis/Benton County emergency operations center.
• The Linn County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. in Room 200 of the Linn County Courthouse, 300 Fourth Ave. SW, Albany. Seating will be limited. The public can follow the meeting over the phone by calling 541-704-3002 and entering PIN number 8442. The agenda will include communicable disease reports, an amendment to a COVID-19 testing contract, a county fair update, several road department contracts, and an executive session to discuss pending or potential litigation.
• The Albany Landmarks Commission meets remotely at 6 p.m. and will continue the consideration of a proposal to place two three-story mixed-use buildings in the Monteith National Historic District at Fourth Avenue and Calapooia Street. To participate go to https://www.gotomeet.me/cityofalbany/landmarks or call 1-866-899-4679 and use the meeting ID 336-318-597.
Wednesday
• The Central Albany Area Revitalization Agency (CARA) meets remotely at 5:15 p.m. To participate via video go to https://www.gotomeet.me/cityofalbany/cara. You can also dial in using your phone. At 1-877-309-2073 and use the access code 233-589-909. On the agenda are a discussion of waterfront project design concepts and acceptance of a grant from Pacific Power.
Immediately following the CARA meeting the Albany Revitalization Agency meets remotely, with extensions of loan payments and development agreements on the agenda.
Thursday
• The Corvallis City Council will meet at 4 p.m. remotely to interview candidates for the Historic Resources Commission and the Planning Commission. To participate go to https://tinyurl.com/ybg56c3b.
