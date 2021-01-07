Benton, Linn leaders react to D.C. riot

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

State Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis, Republican from District 15, and Republican Linn County Commissioner Roger Nyquist issued strong statements criticizing Wednesday’s incident, but they have not signed the group statement.

Here is a sampling of community comments:

Traber: “I think the statement covers a lot of ground. My simple comment: I am dismayed and disgusted by what the president wrought. However, I see hope that, after the Capitol was cleared, Congress continued to complete its business. The institutions of our democracy prevailed.”

Nancy Wyse, Benton County commissioner: “I would add that while the events were shocking, I can’t say I’m surprised that it happened. I am deeply saddened by the political divide affecting our nation, especially since it seems to get worse month after month.”

Boshart Davis: “Violence is wrong. Attacking government buildings is wrong. Attacking private property is wrong. What I’m hearing from my constituents, the overwhelming response, is sadness (at) what they are seeing. My thought is that we have a lot of work to do. We are all on the same page on this issue.”