Benton, Linn local government meetings

• The Benton County Historic Resources Commission meets remotely at 6:30 to discuss a proposal for a new roof for the Willamette Community and Grange Hall in Greenberry. To monitor the session go to https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/687891037 or call 1-872-240-3412 and use the access Code: 687-891-037.

Tuesday

• The Linn County Board of Commissioners meets at 9 a.m. in Room 200 of the Linn County Courthouse, 300 SW Fourth Ave. in Albany. The meeting will feature reports and resolutions involving the Health Department and the Road Department. Because of social distancing protocols there is limited seating in the room. The meeting also can be monitored by calling 541-704-3002 and using pin number 8442.

• The Benton County Board of Commissioners meets remotely at 9 a.m. No agenda was available at presstime. Residents can watch the livestream at http://facebook.com/BentonCoGov.

• The Philomath Inclusivity Committee meets remotely at 6 p.m. Residents can watch the live feed of the meeting on the City's public Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/cityofphilomath. No Facebook account or login is required to access the page. On the agenda are discussions of volunteer organization opportunities, identifying budget needs, draft resolutions on tribes and a review of the city’s strategic plan.