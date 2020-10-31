Benton, Linn local government meetings

Here is a look at local government meetings planned for the coming days:

Monday

• The Linn County Board of Commissioners meets at 9 a.m. in Room 200 of the Linn County Courthouse, 300 SW 4th Ave. Because of social distancing there is limited seating available to the public. Community members also can participate by calling 541-704-3002 and using the pin number 8442.

On the agenda are resolutions and orders involving the Health Department, the Albany-Millersburg Economic Development Corporation, the Juvenile Department and the Treasurer’s Office.

• The Albany Traffic Safety Commission meets remotely at 10 a.m. to discuss traffic calming and a safe routes to school grant. To participate go to https://www.gotomeet.me/pwquotes/tsc or call 1-312-757-3121, then enter: 430-417-613.

• The Albany City Council meets at 4 p.m. To participate go to https://www.gotomeet.me/cityofalbany/ccm or call 1-646-749-3129 and use the access code 491-970-829. Councilors are scheduled to hold a second reading on an ordinance on comprehensive plan amendments, hear a presentation on community development block grant CAREs Act funding, hear a report on financial risk management and investment policies and act on a recommendation of the city’s Traffic Safety Commission