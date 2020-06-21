Benton, Linn local government meetings

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Here is a look at other local government meetings happening in the coming days.

Monday

• The Albany Transient Lodging Tax Advisory Committee meets remotely at 9 a.m. To participate go to https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/457564221 or call 1-646-749-3112 and use the access code: 457-564-221. On the agenda is a review of transient lodging tax revenue and expenditures.

• The Philomath City Council meets via video conference at 7 p.m. To participate in the Zoom video conference go to https://tinyurl.com/ with the meeting ID of 206-550-7670 and the password Philomath or call 1-312-626-6799 with a meeting ID of 492443.

The agenda includes a public hearing on a proposed city charter change that would lead to staggered four-year terms for councilors. All six councilors plus the mayor are currently elected on the same ballot every two years. If the council approves the changes they would to to the voters.

The council will also discuss and consider adoption of a cybersecurity policy and approve and allocate the fiscal year 2020-21 city budget and elect to receive state revenue sharing. Councilor and staff reports are also on the agenda.