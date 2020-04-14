Benton organizations to receive food, childcare grants for COVID-19 response

Benton County nonprofits are getting grant money so they can continue serving food to those in need and caring for frontline workers' children during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Benton Community Foundation announced Tuesday that it has chosen its first round of COVID-19 Response Fund recipients: seven local groups will each get a share of $46,500.
The Alsea Valley Gleaners, Marys River Gleaners, Coastal Range Food Bank and Jeni’s Place, a food bank serving the Alsea area, are being rewarded for providing emergency food services.
“The food providers are more important than ever, and they’re facing more challenges than ever, especially in the rural county,” said Chris Quaka, the philanthropic foundation's president and CEO.
We Care of Corvallis/Benton County, the United Way of Linn, Benton & Lincoln Counties and the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis, which have been serving as affordable childcare centers, also are receiving grants.
The foundation's announcement said the COVID-19 Response Fund includes contributions from the community, including the Rotary Club of Greater Corvallis and an anonymous donor’s gift of $50,000.
“This is just the beginning. We hope to release grants from the fund every two weeks,” Quaka said. “We want to provide relief today so we can keep our community strong for tomorrow.”
According to the foundation's website, COVID-19 relief grants will be released twice a month to groups that the Benton Community Foundation board chooses out of a pool of applicants. The money is intended to be disbursed in the local area over the next one to six months to help with any emerging needs.
To find more information on the foundation's COVID-19 Response Fund, visit www.bcfgives.org/covid19.
