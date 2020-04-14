Benton organizations to receive food, childcare grants for COVID-19 response

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Benton County nonprofits are getting grant money so they can continue serving food to those in need and caring for frontline workers' children during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Benton Community Foundation announced Tuesday that it has chosen its first round of COVID-19 Response Fund recipients: seven local groups will each get a share of $46,500.

The Alsea Valley Gleaners, Marys River Gleaners, Coastal Range Food Bank and Jeni’s Place, a food bank serving the Alsea area, are being rewarded for providing emergency food services.

“The food providers are more important than ever, and they’re facing more challenges than ever, especially in the rural county,” said Chris Quaka, the philanthropic foundation's president and CEO.

We Care of Corvallis/Benton County, the United Way of Linn, Benton & Lincoln Counties and the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis, which have been serving as affordable childcare centers, also are receiving grants.

The foundation's announcement said the COVID-19 Response Fund includes contributions from the community, including the Rotary Club of Greater Corvallis and an anonymous donor’s gift of $50,000.