Benton resident dies as state passes 1M COVID vaccinations

The most recent weekly total from OSU was down from 68 the week before and marked a substantial decline from the high point of 119 weekly cases reported on Feb. 10.

Vaccinations

Oregon has now administered 1,019,767 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines out of 1,310,175 doses received, OHA reported Wednesday. A total of 365,939 Oregonians are now fully vaccinated, according to the agency’s website.

In Benton County, 17,098 residents, or 18.1% of the population, have received at least one dose of vaccine. In Linn County, 16,883 residents, or 13.3% of the population, have gotten at least one shot.

Hospitalizations

Statewide, 140 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday, nine fewer than Tuesday, according to OHA. There were 31 COVID patients in intensive care, up two from the day before.

National numbers

The United States has recorded more than 28.5 million cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday. The national death toll from the disease now stands at 517,380, according to CDC data.

Mid-valley outbreaks