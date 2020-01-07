Benton to buy Fiserv building

The Benton County Board of Commissioners voted 3-0 on Tuesday to purchase a second building in Corvallis’ Sunset Research Park to address space needs and consolidate services.
The county will pay $7.1 million for the two-story, 54,000-square-foot building at 4500 SW Research Way, located just down the street from the Sunset Building, which houses several county departments. The sale is scheduled to close Feb. 14.
Built in 1995, the building sits on 6.5 acres, comes with 275 parking spaces and is served by a city bus line. The property was recently appraised at about $7.2 million, and the county assessor’s website lists the real market value as $9.8 million.
Remodeling costs are estimated to run $1.5 million to $2 million. The county will buy the building with cash on hand but plans to refinance the purchase, either with a bank loan or by issuing bonds. County officials are evaluating other borrowing needs, including the cost of rebuilding the health clinic at Lincoln Elementary School, before making that decision.
County Administrator Joe Kerby told the commissioners the purchase would benefit county residents by concentrating more county services in one place and would cut down on the need for county employees to shuttle between locations.
“We have a labyrinth of facilities (and) we also spend a considerable amount of time going back and forth between buildings,” Kerby said.
He added that the move would also address the county’s need for more space as its work force continues to grow.
“This is a long-term investment,” he told the board. “This is not just about our needs right now but also about our needs 10 to 15 years from now.”
4500 SW Research Way is currently owned by the Oregon State University Foundation, which bought it for its own use but then found another location that suited it better. At one time the whole building was occupied by Fiserv, but the Atlanta-based financial services firm has downsized its Corvallis operations from about 300 employees to just 70 today, according to a company spokesperson.
Fiserv still occupies roughly 60% of the building, and its current lease runs through Sept. 30, 2021, with two renewal options of three years each. Lease payments, which currently total $550,000 a year, will begin flowing to the county at closing.
Plans call for the county to begin moving some of its operations into the vacant portion of the building in 2021 and to occupy the rest of the structure after Fiserv moves out. Any space not used by county employees will be put up for lease by other users, and any county-owned buildings that become vacant will be repurposed or put up for sale.
According to the county’s tentative occupancy plan, the first group to move into the new digs will include the county commissioners, county administrator and county counsel, who currently work at 205 NW Fifth St., and personnel from the Records and Elections offices, who work in the basement of the Benton County Courthouse. Space in the courthouse is at a premium because of recent personnel additions in the District Attorney’s Office.
The Assessment and Financial Services departments are expected to relocate from the Sunset Building, making room for the Developmental Diversity Program, which now leases office space at a cost of $90,000 a year.
Later moves could include the Information Technology, Human Resources, Juvenile and Community Development departments. Dial-A-Bus and the OSU Extension Service, now leasing space in the Sunset Building, could also become tenants at 4500.
The acquisition is the latest in a string of facilities moves by the county that began with the purchase of the 32,000-square-foot Sunset Building for $3.3 million in 2010. Last year the county completed a multiphase, $10.4 million remodeling project at the Sunset, Avery and Public Services buildings that resulted in significant upgrades but only a modest amount of additional space.
County officials are widely expected to ask voters to approve a bond measure for a new jail in the next few years, and there has also been discussion of the need to either upgrade the historic courthouse in downtown Corvallis or build a new one on another site.
Before voting to purchase the 4500 SW Research Way property on Tuesday, Commissioner Xan Augerot said the new building, in addition to consolidating office space, would make the logistics of those projects easier by giving the county somewhere to put displaced employees.
“We’re going to need some slack space,” Augerot said. “We’re going to need to be able to move people around while construction is going on.”
But voters have repeatedly rejected bond measures to pay for a new jail, and it’s unclear how they might react to the county’s decision to purchase a new office building.
Asked after the meeting whether Tuesday’s decision could come back to haunt the county at the ballot box, Commissioner Annabelle Jaramillo said it was difficult to predict without knowing the details of a future bond measure.
“I think there’s going to be some sticker shock for some, but that’s a whole different process,” Jaramillo said. “I think this is a really good opportunity for us to try and consolidate some of our services in one place.”
Reporter Bennett Hall can be contacted at bennett.hall@lee.net or 541-812-6111. Follow him on Twitter at @bennetthallgt.