Benton to buy Fiserv building

He added that the move would also address the county’s need for more space as its work force continues to grow.

“This is a long-term investment,” he told the board. “This is not just about our needs right now but also about our needs 10 to 15 years from now.”

4500 SW Research Way is currently owned by the Oregon State University Foundation, which bought it for its own use but then found another location that suited it better. At one time the whole building was occupied by Fiserv, but the Atlanta-based financial services firm has downsized its Corvallis operations from about 300 employees to just 70 today, according to a company spokesperson.

Fiserv still occupies roughly 60% of the building, and its current lease runs through Sept. 30, 2021, with two renewal options of three years each. Lease payments, which currently total $550,000 a year, will begin flowing to the county at closing.

Plans call for the county to begin moving some of its operations into the vacant portion of the building in 2021 and to occupy the rest of the structure after Fiserv moves out. Any space not used by county employees will be put up for lease by other users, and any county-owned buildings that become vacant will be repurposed or put up for sale.