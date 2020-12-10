Benton to have virus restrictions into 2021

Benton County can expect to remain in the high risk or extreme risk coronavirus categories at least into the new year, the county’s top health official said Thursday.
Suzanne Hoffman, the county’s interim health director, told the Corvallis City Council at a work session that the current spread of the virus makes it likely that state-mandated restrictions will remain in place. Counties are evaluated by the state for their risk category in two-week intervals.
Hoffman said that the holiday travel and get-togethers that residents are participating in are “just increasing the spread in the community.”
Hoffman also noted that potential good news of a vaccine, but balanced that by adding that the phased approach the state will take with its dispensation likely means that the general population will have to wait awhile.
“And just because a vaccine is coming doesn’t mean we’re OK,” Hoffman said. “It’s going to be awhile.”
She added that the recommendations coming from federal and state officials remain crucial: wearing a mask, staying socially distanced and washing hands.
Hoffman also said that distribution of any vaccines to the general public likely will follow the pattern established by flu vaccines. Residents likely will be able to work with their primary care physician or participate in a clinic operated by a pharmacy.
The vaccines being considered by federal officials all require cold storage, and Hoffman emphasized that having refrigerator capacity might be a factor regarding which clinics are able to dispense vaccines.
Hoffman also was cautious about funding COVID-related programs in 2021 because federal funds run out Dec. 31 unless Congress acts.
“We’re very concerned about that,” Hoffman said. “We will desperately need that funding to continue the work and do it right.”
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.