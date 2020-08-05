Benton to hire diversity coordinator

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Benton County Board of Commissioners has approved the creation of a new position in county government: equity, diversity and inclusion coordinator.

At a virtual board meeting on Tuesday, the commissioners voted 3-0 to establish the new full-time position and begin recruiting for someone to fill it.

The job will entail developing and managing a strategic plan for improving diversity, equity and inclusion in Benton County.

The starting salary for the job will be $58,628 per year, according to information prepared by staff for the meeting.

Annabelle Jaramillo, who has served on the Board of Commissioners since 2000, celebrated the decision.

“I’ve been waiting on this for 20 years. It’s a very important role,” she said during the meeting, which was conducted via teleconference because of coronavirus concerns.

“We have to remember the responsibility of diversity and inclusion does not just fall on this individual,” Jaramillo added. “It falls on the whole organization.”

The city of Corvallis does not yet have a similar position, although it may be moving in that direction.