The Bernie Sanders 2020 Albany campaign kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, in the meeting room at the Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SW.

People interested in volunteering with the campaign are encouraged to attend. “All volunteer options will be explored,” said kickoff organizer Bert Guptill.

For more information, contact Guptill at 541-760-5457.

