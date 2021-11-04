Beyond the grave: Vinyl collectors find touching notes from Philomath mom

Vinyl collectors all share a love of music, but a select few are finding that they have something else in common — a touching note from a Philomath woman named Sabine Miner explaining why she sold her deceased son’s vinyl collection, one record at a time.

In 2016, a Reddit user with the screen name Muctur posted a photo of a typed note found tucked into a record. Now five years later, people are still finding these notes and learning about the loving relationship between Miner and her son, Mark Miner.

The note explains how Mark Miner died of a heart attack at 39 years old while running in the Oregon coastal mountains in 2002. Years before he died, he told his mother that if anything ever happened to him, he wanted her to listen to his record collection.

Sabine Miner listened for a couple of years and then decided to share them with the world.

“It is good therapy for me to see this music being shared all over the world,” she included in the note. “When you play it, play it loud for Mark!”

She included that the money from the sales will go toward the education for Mark Miner’s son, Kai.

Her son had more than 2,000 CDs and 600 LPs. It is unknown if she included notes in all of the vinyls or a select few, but Redditors are still coming together online and sharing the Miners’ story.

The latest post is found in the "Made Me Smile" subreddit and has 103,000 views. It was created in October and already has 1,400 comments, with new Redditors adding to it daily.

That includes Muctur. One Redditor was sure this new note was in fact not new, but the one that one viral five years ago. Muctur chimed in to note that note has a smiley face. This latest one does not.

"My letter has a smiley face on it over her name, so this is a different one! I’m really excited to hear the letters are staying with the albums!" Muctur wrote.

Mark Miner was born in Lee, Mass., and grew up in Vermont, Ecuador, Germany, Virginia and Norway before moving back to Philomath and graduating from Philomath High School in 1981. He was living in Waldport when he died.

Sabine Miner died in 2016. Born in Kolberg, Germany, she was a natural artist, creating paper flowers, woven straw ornaments, tapestry weaving, knit sweaters and more. She eventually made costumes for "Star Trek/Next Generation," and her work was in boutiques and galleries around the west.

