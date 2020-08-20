Beyond the numbers: A look at COVID-19 rates across Linn and Benton

According to Linn County Health Department Administrator Todd Noble, asymptomatic cases — which can still spread the virus — can't currently be tested under standard testing protocols in all counties in the state. Patients need to show at least two of the COVID-19 symptoms and have a prescription from their doctor. But in Linn County, individuals without symptoms are being tested if they are in any of the sites where outbreaks are likely to occur and are therefore being discovered and asked to quarantine to stem the spread.

"Our commissioners," Noble said, "have put in a ton of effort to purchase tests, and we as a county have been the only county being proactive back in April, ahead of every county and ahead of the governor."

Noble said he looks at the hospitalization rate across counties, and currently the hospitals in Lebanon and Albany do not have a patient diagnosed with COVID-19. And he noted that, despite the uptick in cases statewide, Oregon is still faring better than neighboring states and others across the country that have seen thousands of deaths per day from the virus.

"When I look at the numbers and the makeup of these counties," Tucker added, "I think it has a lot to do with what's going on. And, as a region, we're still better than most states."