Bicyclist hurt in Albany hit-and-run crash

A bicyclist was injured Tuesday morning in a hit-and-run crash in the 4000 block of Pacific Boulevard in southwest Albany.

Albany police and fire personnel responded to the crash at around 4:32 a.m.

According to an Albany Police Department news release, officers arrived at the scene and determined that the incident was a hit-and-run crash, as the involved vehicle had left prior to police and fire arrival. The bicyclist, a 43-year-old man, was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening but serious injuries.

No names are being released, as the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the crash is encouraged to contact Officer Brian Corbett at 541-917-7680 or via email at brian.corbett@cityofalbany.net.

