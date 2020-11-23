Biden rules Benton, Trump takes Linn

Trump’s high among his four Benton County precinct wins was 59.19% in Ward 20 (Monroe).

Senate

The mid-valley results in the U.S. Senate race between incumbent Democrat Jeff Merkley and Republican Jo Rae Perkins of Albany largely mirrored those of the presidential contenders. Merkley, who was re-elected, won the same 19 Benton County districts as Biden, averaging 67.29% of the vote to 28.46% for Perkins.

In Linn, Perkins was dominant, winning 75 of the 90 precincts and finishing with 57.76% of the vote to 38.29%. Merkley performed slightly better than Biden, winning 15 of the precincts. He won the Precinct 8 in which Biden and Trump deadlocked, by 47.92% to 45.05%, and he also took Precinct 14 by a 48.15% to 45.04% margin. Precinct 14 is in Albany, west of Geary Street between Queen Avenue to the south and Ninth Avenue to the north.

Precinct 14 was the only one in the county to split its vote by backing Merkley and Trump, although both winners triumphed by narrow margins. Merkley scored a high of 82.76 in Corvallis' Ward 5, while Perkins' best was 81% in the rural Precinct 51.

Albany mayor