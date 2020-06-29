Bigfoot coming to Corvallis in fire safety role

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bigfoot is coming to Corvallis.

Our hairy friend is not bent on mischief, however, Instead, the creature is part of a Corvallis Fire Department program to encourage fire safety.

A cardboard standup of Bigfoot will be placed around town every Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Aug. 26. Community members who spot Bigfoot in the wild will have an opportunity to learn about fire safety with CFD fire prevention officers. They can also enter to win one of several prizes, including a fire truck tour, a hands-on fire hose drill, and a Bigfoot T-shirt.

Look for clues each Wednesday after 12:30 p.m. on the city of Corvallis social media pages (Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram) to find Bigfoot.

Anyone who finds Bigfoot can enter the drawing in person by visiting with CFD staff, or they can enter online by snapping a selfie with Bigfoot and tagging the city of Corvallis on social media: Facebook @cityofcorvallis, Twitter @cityofcorvallis, Instagram @corvallis.or.

The campaign is part of a statewide effort organized the Oregon Fire Marshal’s Office.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0