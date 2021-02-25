Bill seeks to boost Oregon film industry

HB 3244 was introduced by Democratic state Reps. Nancy Nathanson of Eugene, Bob Nosse of Portland and Janelle Bynum of Clackamas. The bill hasn’t been assigned to a committee. Like other spending bills, it has to run a gauntlet of budget-writing subcommittees before it can get to a final vote.

Williams said state film advocates have worked for the past couple of weeks to get lawmakers to sponsor the legislation. It’s going to be a tough session for any funding increase, he said, but a jump in tax incentives for production companies could put badly needed money in local economies even as COVID-19 shutdowns continue.

Williams said Oregon’s film and television production industry had returned to pre-pandemic levels during the last few months of 2020. He pointed to production of the TV series “Top Chef: Portland,” which stayed in local hotel rooms and filmed six of its 14 episodes around the region. The production’s studio was inside the mostly empty Portland Expo Center.

A third and final season of Hulu’s “Shrill,” starring Aidy Bryant, was filmed in Portland between September and December. Facebook’s “The Birch” also filmed its second season mostly in Columbia County. Four Netflix projects are being produced in the region, three of them animated. And, a Sony feature film recently finished filming scenes in Coos and Curry counties.

Williams said the extra money in HB 3244 would help continue that momentum as the state’s economy tries to get back on its feet. “The expansion of the program would allow us to increase our efforts in retaining locally produce projects shooting here in Oregon, as well attract more production coming in from outside the state,” he said.

