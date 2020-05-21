Biscuits and Gravy: Two-faced kitten surprises Albany family

More critical notes included Biscuit being a “poor little one” who’s “too creepy looking” or suggesting that the two-faced enigma “must be a politician.”

Either way, many commenters asked if Biscuit was going up for sale. One person even offered $500 for the kitten. The Kings said their family is too attached to let Biscuit go, but they’ll be giving away its brothers and sisters once they’re big enough.

“I was excited,” said their 9-year-old son, Owen.

Many Janus cats don’t live past a few days, which the Kings said they’ve explained to Owen and their 4-year-old daughter, Finley. Either way, the Kings agreed, they’ll care for Biscuit as long as they can.

The oldest known cat with the same congenital disorder was Guinness World Record-holder Frank and Louie. The Massachusetts cat died in 2014 after a full life of 15 years. He was lucky, though, because the condition did not badly alter his vital organs.

Biscuit has not been seen by a vet just yet, but Warnock said a physical exam would be crucial if Biscuit lives longer than expected.