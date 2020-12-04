Bittersweet: Sweet Home boutique is making it work

Cassie Richey had found success.
Her home goods and clothing store, Sweet Things Boutique in Sweet Home, had found a customer base for all of the local artisan wares it stocked at its small location outside of town on Highway 20.
So by November, she made the leap and jumped into the heart of Main Street with a bigger store and more vendors, hanging her "Sweet Things Boutique" shingle up in preparation for a busy — and profitable — 2020.
Then the first case of COVID-19 hit the West Coast, and within weeks the state of Oregon was issuing restrictions on schools, businesses and restaurants.
"We were shut down for two weeks," Richey said. "We got the website up and started doing curbside pickup."
She also parked herself in front of her computer for hours on Facebook Live, showing all the products in her store and offering them for sale through the comments.
For the first few months it worked and Richey was able to keep the shop open, relying on the sales she got and the savings she had socked away from a lucrative 2019 Christmas season at the smaller store outside of town.
Support Local Journalism
People were buying handmade soaps, T-shirts, hand-painted signs, mugs and other crafts online. Some were calling, remembering their past visits, and using the curbside pickup service. A grant from the city of Sweet Home also helped to keep Sweet Things Boutique from going under.
But now, 10 months into the pandemic, Richey has looked to other ways of making sure her small business makes it to 2021 and beyond.
In-person shopping is allowed, though subject to state requirements including face coverings and social distancing. To entice people inside, Richey has partnered with Colette's Bakery and Bistro in Lebanon to offer fresh pastries in the boutique.
She's also making more deliveries.
"There's a flower farm in Brownsville," she said. "I get enough flowers for bouquets and do porch deliveries."
The number of vendors represented in her store (about 30) hasn't fluctuated much, Richey said, but the number of people inquiring about selling their crafts in her business has dropped since March.
"It's difficult," she said. "It's hard to say what the future holds. We can't pay the bills like we did last March. I used my savings, and that's gone now."
Richey hopes to have another profitable holiday season to fill the coffers and says she will continue to collaborate with other businesses.
Still, she worries about what new executive orders will come down from Gov. Kate Brown if case counts continue to rise.
"If she shuts us down again," Richey said, "we're in big trouble."
See website for video of this story.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.