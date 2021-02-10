Black History Month events planned for the mid-valley

Black History Month is underway and digital events are planned by groups in Corvallis, Albany and at Oregon State University.
“Black Minds Matter: A Mental Health Conversation,” presented by the Lonnie B. Harris Black Cultural Center, is set for 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. Keith Dempsey, an OSU alumnus, is the main speaker and will discuss “triumphs and challenges of mental health and wellness among the Black community,” according to a university press release. Dempsey is an associate professor and department chair in the graduate counseling program at George Fox University. The conversation will be broadcast on Zoom at https://oregonstate.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMrcO6tqD8uG9PbanIhqYuipyRR-nXCME34
The Lonnie B. Harris Black Cultural Center is hosting a virtual “Paint 'n' Sip” event from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday that is mainly for OSU students, faculty and staff. The cultural center is also hosting a virtual “Family Feud” game on Friday, Feb. 19 and Feb. 26. Those who are interested are encouraged to contact the center's director, Terrance Harris, at terrance.harris@oregonstate.edu.
The Corvallis/Albany branch of the NAACP will host a free Black History Month Trivia Night at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Contestants can sign up by emailing corvallisnaacpmembership@gmail.com. Prizes will be provided by local businesses. More information can be found at https://www.facebook.com/events/237189091387341.
A virtual presentation hosted by SOL Oregon State titled “Black Queer History Week: Reconnecting to Roots II” is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The event will be broadcast on Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/events/2175190859279384/.
SOL Oregon State is also hosting “Black Queer History Month: Mutual Aid Boosts and Crowdfunding in the Black Community” at 4 p.m. on Feb. 18. The event page says the Black queer community has seen a surge of mutual aid boosting on social media as a result of the community suffering from the pandemic at a high rate. The talk will discuss when and why crowdfunding began in the Black queer community and explain “why it is imperative to have them in the present.” The event will be broadcast on Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/events/410686040184012/.
A virtual lecture presented by the OSU School of Language, Culture and Society Anthropolgy Lecture Series titled “All Lives Don't Matter and Democracy is Under Assault: A Perspective on Convergent Pandemics” will take place at noon on Feb. 19. Faye Harrison from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign will discuss “COVID-19, racism and the erosion of political legitimacy and accountability,” according to a university press release. The lecture will be broadcast at https://beav.es/Jqi.
“Black Queer History Week: Reclaiming QTIPOC Spirituality; Queer in the Black Church,” will be hosted virtually by SOL Oregon State at noon on Feb. 21. The discussion, featuring Rev. Derek Terry, will be broadcast on Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/events/244996907198034/.
The OSU Black Alumni and Friends Network is virtually hosting “Navigating Education and Student Success” at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 25. The conversation will discuss challenges for people of color at primarily white institutions such as OSU. “Hear from Joakina Stone and Dorian Smith, both alumni of Oregon State, as they discuss the topic of navigating education and student success with perspectives and thoughts for K-12 through college,” the event page says. Stone is the senior relationship manager for academic support and student services for the United Negro College Fund STEM Scholars Program, while Smith is the assistanct director of Black Student Access and Success at OSU. Registration can be found at https://oregonstate.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYpf-GuqDIoH9fixzb9-Y58vX5rGVfwEI1V.
The OSU chapter of the National Pan-Hellenic Council is virtually hosting a “police etiquette panel” at 6 p.m. on Feb. 25. “The purpose of the event is to build a relationship between students and the police department, with hopes to remove the negative stigma that has been placed upon the police department recently,” according to the event page. There will be a Q&A after panelists answer questions they were provided in advance. Registration can be found at https://oregonstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jcu-M7esTUmqYBdz2s386w.
The School of History, Philosophy and Religion is hosting a virtual lecture titled “Danielle Terrazas Williams: Who Dared to Question the Word of a Priest? Free Black Women and Social Capital in 17th Century Mexico” as part of the Cabildos Speaker Series at 4 p.m. on Feb. 26. Terrazas Williams is an assistant professor of history at Oberlin College with a focus on “African-descended women in colonial Mexico.” Registration can be found at https://oregonstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_adWiRoCRQgSeneETGeuKpg.
“Around the Kitchen Table: 50 Years of Black History” will be hosted by the Corvallis/Albany branch of the NAACP at 3 p.m. on Feb. 27. “Join us for another family-friendly installment of Around the Kitchen Table as we celebrate Black History Month, the 50th Anniversary of the Branch’s founding, and give a nod to the decade of our founding: the 70’s! Grab your bell bottoms, some fondue, and prepare for a trip down memory lane,” the event page says. More information can be found at https://www.facebook.com/events/2932974320268081 and those interested in participating are instructed to RSVP at info@naacpcorvallisbranch.com by Feb. 24.
K. Rambo can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or k.rambo@lee.net. Follow on Twitter via @k_rambo_.