Black History Month events planned for the mid-valley

“Black Queer History Week: Reclaiming QTIPOC Spirituality; Queer in the Black Church,” will be hosted virtually by SOL Oregon State at noon on Feb. 21. The discussion, featuring Rev. Derek Terry, will be broadcast on Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/events/244996907198034/.

The OSU Black Alumni and Friends Network is virtually hosting “Navigating Education and Student Success” at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 25. The conversation will discuss challenges for people of color at primarily white institutions such as OSU. “Hear from Joakina Stone and Dorian Smith, both alumni of Oregon State, as they discuss the topic of navigating education and student success with perspectives and thoughts for K-12 through college,” the event page says. Stone is the senior relationship manager for academic support and student services for the United Negro College Fund STEM Scholars Program, while Smith is the assistanct director of Black Student Access and Success at OSU. Registration can be found at https://oregonstate.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYpf-GuqDIoH9fixzb9-Y58vX5rGVfwEI1V.