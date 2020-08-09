Black Lives Matter marchers took to the streets of downtown Corvallis in peaceful protest

Leaving the park, the crowd marched down Eighth Street and then Washington Avenue before turning onto Third Street. The procession began moving from the sidewalk to the street around Jefferson Avenue, blocking a lane of traffic. The marchers continued to block a lane of traffic when turning onto Van Buren Avenue and did the same turning onto Fourth Street before ending at the Benton County Circuit Courthouse.

Just before noon, the city of Corvallis sent an alert to residents warning that protesters in the street were “creating a hazard.”

No one was hurt during the protest. Many cars with the right of way stopped to allow the marchers to pass, some honking their horns in support of BLM.

Protester and Corvallis resident Sherri Perkins said she was opposed to the alert’s language.

“I’ve never been to a protest in my entire life and, ever since the George Floyd incident, I’m angry and I’m mad,” she said. “It wasn’t a hazard. We’re protesting peacefully for a good movement. It didn’t have to come out that way.”

Rally organizer Lily Cudmore, who is Latina, said she and co-organizer Sandee Stewart hosted the march to keep the local push for civil rights alive.