 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BLM issues fire closures to sites, including Alsea Falls
alert

BLM issues fire closures to sites, including Alsea Falls

{{featured_button_text}}
Alsea Falls stock

Alsea Falls

 Kimberly Harris Mid-Valley Media

Extreme fire risk in the Pacific Northwest has prompted the Bureau of Land Management to close several sites, including Alsea Falls in Benton County and Fishermen’s Bend near Mill City.

"Public and firefighter safety is our top concern," said BLM Oregon Washington State Director Barry Bushue. "We expect another challenging day as winds pick up speed in some areas, and we encourage everyone to keep up to date with their local emergency officials for the latest information on evacuations."

All across the BLM’s Northwest Oregon District, all developed campgrounds are closed to the public, and dispersed camping is not prohibited. This temporary closure covers the northwestern part of the state, west of the Cascade Range and north from Cottage Grove to the Columbia River.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News