Blodgett man charged with Albany homicide, to be held without bail

A Blodgett man accused of murdering his girlfriend, an Albany woman, will be held in the Linn County Jail without bail.

James Loren Anderson, 34, was arraigned on a single count of second-degree murder on Monday afternoon in Linn County Circuit Court.

He allegedly killed Angela Nicole Christian, 33, on or about Thursday, according to the charging document.

Christian’s body was found Friday night in a rural area near Marys Peak, according to a news release from the Albany Police Department, which is leading the investigation into the death.

“The proof is evident and the presumption is strong in this case,” said Judge Rachel Kittson-MaQatish, in ordering Anderson be held without bail during Monday’s brief hearing.

In requesting the no-bail hold, Prosecutor Coleen Cerda told Kittson-MaQatish that Anderson claimed Christian committed suicide.

However, neighbors heard Christian screaming and a thumping sound, Cerda said.

Cerda also said that Anderson was violating a no-contact order in a previous domestic assault case in which he threatened to kill Christian with a baseball bat.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}