Blood drives scheduled for April

Throughout April, Oregonians will have chances to donate blood at several American Red Cross clinics scheduled all across the state. Not only can donated blood save lives, those who give are entered for a chance to win a VIP trip to the Indy 500 next year.

While the donations will also serve the broader role of maintaining an inventory of blood for transfusions, the Red Cross also noted in a press release that it will be testing the blood platelets of donors and looking for COVID-19 antibodies that could be crucial for treating high-risk cases.

“The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms,” the release states. “Red cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions.”

In Linn County, there will be a Sweet Home clinic on April 14 at Sweet Home High School, 1641 Long St., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be two clinics in Lebanon, one on April 1 at Lebanon Mennonite Church, 2100 S. Second St., from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The other is on April 12 at Crowfoot Baptists Church, 699 Cascade Dr., from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.