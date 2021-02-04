Blumenauer, prominent Senate Dems, push for climate change emergency order

U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer has renewed his push for legislation requiring a presidential declaration of national emergency related to climate change.

The Oregon Democrat joined two other prominent figures on Thursday to call for the declaration, which he says would mobilize every resource available to prepare for and mitigate the effects of the crisis.

The others are Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent who sought the Democratic presidential nomination in 2016 and 2020, and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. They advocated a similar resolution two years ago, when Donald Trump — a denier of climate change — was still president.

“Last Congress, I worked with Oregon environmental activists to draft a climate emergency resolution that captured the urgency of this moment,” Blumenauer said in a statement Thursday.

“President Biden has done an outstanding job of prioritizing climate in the first days of his administration, but after years of practiced ignorance from Trump and congressional Republicans, an even larger mobilization is needed.”