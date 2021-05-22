Board member in legal tussle with GAPS superintendent

Greater Albany Public Schools Board member Eric Aguinaga was denied a temporary restraining order by a Linn County judge this week after GAPS administrators filed a complaint against him that detailed alleged violations of several board policies.
On April 27, GAPS Superintendent Melissa Goff and Assistant Superintendent Lisa Harlan filed a complaint with the board claiming that Aguinaga had created a hostile work environment and had violated board policies.
Mid-Valley Media obtained a copy of the complaint through a public records request.
The pair asked for the board to take action and address Aguinaga's behavior.
The board cannot force Aguinaga to resign from his position but can opt to censure him and ask for his resignation.
Board policy mandates that complaints received from the public or GAPS staff be directed to the appropriate administrator or staff member for action. The complaint filed on April 27 states that Aguinaga fails to do so, acting in opposition to board policy.
The complaint also states that Aguinaga misrepresents information to other board members and community members regarding Goff and Harlan. It goes on to say that he treats line staff disrespectfully.
Records obtained through a separate request by Mid-Valley Media showed Aguinaga corresponding with former board member Micah Smith regarding his relationship with GAPS administration.
In the complaint filed April 27, Goff and Harlan state that Aguinaga fails to give staff proper notice of his concerns so that they may address them in open meetings.
Emails between Aguinaga and Smith corroborate this behavior.
In one email, Smith, who resigned from the board in 2019, provides Aguinaga with a script for his next public meeting to question GAPS administration.
In addition, the complaint alleges that Aguinaga shares information from executive sessions, closed-door meetings that are supposed to be confidential.
The complaint is classified as a personnel issue and, while Mid-Valley Media obtained a copy of the complaint through a records request, some of the emails Aguinaga exchanged with staff and community members, as well as other details, have been redacted due to privacy concerns.
The School Board held an executive session on May 3. Under state law, the details of that closed-door meeting cannot be reported by the media.
During open session, however, the board voted to take action and held an additional executive session on May 17. The details of that meeting cannot be reported on.
Also on May 17, Aguinaga filed a legal motion for a temporary restraining order against GAPS.
The purpose of the order, according to the court filing, was to prevent GAPS from holding a school board meeting with the purpose of disciplining Aguinaga until he could receive proper notice.
The motion contended that Aguinaga was not properly notified of the May 17 executive session because the notice did not have a time or place included.
The May 17 date was set on May 3. The board's legal counsel assured the board it was adequate time for notice.
Aguinaga declined to comment for this story.
"This is not a comprehensive list of examples, however, we believe they are sufficient to demonstrate consistent conduct unbecoming of a board member and in repeated violation of expected conduct," Goff and Harlan wrote in their complaint. "Each of the issues requires a staff response of either assistant superintendent Harlan or superintendent Goff and oftentimes it requires both. We are asking that the board investigate these matters. When director Aguinaga is found in violation, we expect our board to respond accordingly through censure and, possibly, asking for his resignation from the board."
CAITLYN M. MAY can be contacted at caitlyn.may@lee.net