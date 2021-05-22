Board member in legal tussle with GAPS superintendent

The purpose of the order, according to the court filing, was to prevent GAPS from holding a school board meeting with the purpose of disciplining Aguinaga until he could receive proper notice.

"This is not a comprehensive list of examples, however, we believe they are sufficient to demonstrate consistent conduct unbecoming of a board member and in repeated violation of expected conduct," Goff and Harlan wrote in their complaint. "Each of the issues requires a staff response of either assistant superintendent Harlan or superintendent Goff and oftentimes it requires both. We are asking that the board investigate these matters. When director Aguinaga is found in violation, we expect our board to respond accordingly through censure and, possibly, asking for his resignation from the board."