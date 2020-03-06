Body recovered from Willamette near Buena Vista identified as Albany man

The body of a man recovered from the Willamette River near the Buena Vista Ferry on Feb. 27 has been identified as an Albany area resident.

Alexander Crocker, 26, was reported as missing to the Albany Police Department in December after not having contacted family since late November, according to a news release from the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

An autopsy was conducted by the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office on Feb. 28, during which no signs of foul play were discovered, the news release states.

A boater reported finding a partially decomposed body in the Willamette at 11:22 a.m. on Feb. 27.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office responded and was assisted in the recovery and investigation by emergency personnel from the Jefferson Fire District.

