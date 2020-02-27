Body recovered from Willamette River near Buena Vista Ferry

The partially decomposed body of an unknown man was recovered Thursday morning from the Willamette River near the Buena Vista Ferry, the Marion County Sheriff's Department reports.

According to a news release, a boater discovered the body at around 11:22 a.m. Marion County Sheriff's Office deputies and Jefferson Fire District emergency personnel responded to the scene. Marine patrol and search-and-rescue deputies coordinated the recovery by boat, the release states.

Investigators are working to determine the man's identity. An autopsy is scheduled Friday at the State Medical Examiner's Office in Clackamas.

Anyone with information regarding missing people believed to have been in the area are encouraged to contact Marion County Sheriff's Office Detective Bob Evarts at 503-588-8507.

