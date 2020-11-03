Boquist wins new term in Oregon Senate District 12

Incumbent Republican Brian Boquist has won his fourth term in Oregon Senate District 12.

Boquist, a Dallas resident who served in the House in District 23 before moving up to the Senate, was challenged by McMinnville Democrat Bernadette Hansen, who was making her first run for public office. In early unofficial returns Tuesday, Boquist had 35,625 votes to 27,146 for Hansen, a University of Oregon graduate who has worked in water resources and watershed management.

The rural district includes parts of Benton County, Marion County, Yamhill County, Polk County and Washington County, with McMinnville and Dallas the two largest cities in the district, which has skewed comfortably Republican in recent elections. The last Democrat to emerge victorious was Walt Brown in 1982.

Boquist, a small-business owner and decorated Army special forces veteran, polled at slightly better than 60% in his first three elections, defeating Kevin Nortness in 2008, Annette Frank in 2012 and Ross Swartzendruber in 2016.

Boquist ran unopposed in the May primary, while Hansen emerged from a four Democrat race that included Hansen, artist and bookbinder Arianna Blunt and Polk County sheep farmer Ross Swartzendruber. Hansen edged Swartzendruber by just less than 500 votes out of more than 14,000 votes cast.

