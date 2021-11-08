Both mid-valley counties still waiting on pediatric COVID vaccines

Linn County’s shipment of pediatric coronavirus vaccines did not come on Monday as scheduled, meaning no doses for 5- to 11-year-olds will be available at planned clinics this week.

County officials said they were not sure what the hold-up was. Even Multnomah County notes on its website that its health department is still waiting on pediatric doses. Other pediatric clinics have already been held, like one at Oaks Amusement Park over the weekend, though news reports said that appointments filled up immediately.

This prompt backup of vaccine supply is in contrast to what Oregon Health Authority officials said during a media availability last week.

Dr. Kristen Dillon, a senior adviser on the state’s COVID-19 response, said on Wednesday she expected that supply will keep up with demand for vaccines for this age group, and that she did not expect the same scarcity of vaccines experienced previously for adults.

OHA officials said there are some 330,000 children in Oregon in the 5-11 age group. Studies showed that the pediatric formula of Pfizer’s vaccine was 91% effective for this group.

Despite the backlog of pediatric doses, local mass clinics are still on in the mid-valley, however, with doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available for those who are 12 or older.

Third dose booster shots will also be available for those who are at least six months past the date of their second shot. For J&J recipients, third doses are available two months after the single-dose series is completed.

This week’s vaccine clinics will be held at Boulder Falls Inn in Lebanon from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday. It is not a drive-thru format like the ongoing clinics at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center. Instead, folks will come inside and secure their doses. Prepare to wait in the monitoring area for 15 minutes after receiving your shot.

No appointments are necessary, though they are encouraged. Sign up for a timeslot online at https://www.linncountyhealth.org/ph/page/covid-19-vaccines-information.

Benton County officials said that the health department did receive an allotment last week of 300 pediatric doses, which are being held for the county-sponsored vaccine clinics at public schools. However, the county received only a partial allotment and is still waiting on the next round from the state.

“Regarding the receipt of pediatric Pfizer, public health received its initial shipment last week,” said Rocío Muñoz, the county health department’s equity and communications manager. “We and many vaccinating partners are awaiting additional doses that are scheduled to arrive this week.”

Plans for vaccine clinics, which are planned to feature pediatric doses, are still planned for Benton County schools starting next week. Appointments are required at those clinics, though remaining timeslots will be offered to the public at-large. For more information, contact the information hotline at 541-766-6120.

Details on those clinics in Benton County can be found online by following this link

More mid-valley COVID-19 coverage

Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Troy Shinn Reporter Follow Troy Shinn Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today