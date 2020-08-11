Bowman joins Corvallis race in Ward 7

Bowman’s addition means that there will be a a maximum of two contested City Council races in Corvallis this fall.

Tuesday was the final day to take out papers for the Nov. 3 election, and only Ward 5 and Ward 7 have two candidates, although one of the Ward 5 candidates, Briae Lewis, still must get her petition signatures approved by Benton County election officials.

All candidates must be certified for the ballot by Friday. Candidates can choose to withdraw afterward, but if they do so after Aug. 28 their names still will appear on the ballot.

Here is a look at the lineup for fall:

• Incumbents Jan Napack (Ward 1), Charles Maughan (Ward 2), Hyatt Lytle (Ward 3), Ed Junkins (Ward 8) and Andrew Struthers (Ward 9) all have been certified for the ballot and will be running unopposed.

• Oregon State University engineering graduate and Budget Commission member Gabe Shepherd is on the ballot in Ward 4. Shepherd is seeking to replace Barbara Bull, who chose not to seek a fourth term in the near-campus ward.

• Lewis, a day care teacher, is challenging two-term incumbent Charlyn Ellis in Ward 5. Ellis already has been certified.

• Laurie Chaplen, a community volunteer, is certified for the ballot and running unopposed in Ward 6. Incumbent Nancy Wyse won the Democratic primary for a seat on the Benton County Board of Commissioners and is not seeking re-election.

