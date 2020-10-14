Box truck crashes on Circle Blvd. after driver suffered medical emergency

A Corvallis man suffering a medical emergency was behind the wheel of a box truck that crashed and caused another injury off Circle Boulevard on Wednesday morning.

Corvallis police announced that, around 9:07 a.m., police and fire personnel responded to a crash near 990 NW Circle Blvd. They found the driver, 57-year-old Corvallis resident Douglas Ackland, unconscious after the box truck he was driving eastbound on Circle veered off the road and into a parking lot outside of a Samaritan Health Services building.

He’d hit the parked car of 73-year-old Jeanne Bauer which then knocked her to the ground, as she was entering the vehicle when the crash happened. She received minor injuries according to the police report.

Ackland received attention from nearby medically-trained workers until emergency personnel showed. He is now in the care of Good Samaritan Medical Regional Medical Center, where he’s since regained consciousness.

Corvallis police have not issued any citations “based on the factors leading up the crash.”

