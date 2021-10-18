Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis gets $100K gift

The Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis has received a $100,000 grant from the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust and has the opportunity to earn an additional $100,000 by matching the gift.

Every dollar raised by the club through Dec. 31 will be matched by the Murdock Trust.

The funds will be used, said Helen Higgins, club CEO, to help the club continue to fill the gaps and meet the needs of its full-day child care program, which has been in operation during the entire 18 months of the coronavirus pandemic.

The funds also will be used for after-school, out-of-school and youth sports programs now that kids have returned to in-person classes.

“This matching fund opportunity will help us build the excitement and community engagement we need to raise our annual operating funds to continue our quality work in our after-school and youth sports programs as we start the new calendar year," Higgins said.