 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis gets $100K gift
0 Comments
alert

Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis gets $100K gift

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Boys and Girls Club day care 19

The "Galaxy" group follows colored lines on the floor as they go to the gymnasium in March the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis. Each group has its own color as well as drinking fountain and restroom because of COVID. The club received a $100,000 Mudock Trust grant that will allow club officials to continue their childcare programming.;

 Andy Cripe Mid-Valley Media file (2021)

The Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis has received a $100,000 grant from the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust and has the opportunity to earn an additional $100,000 by matching the gift.

Every dollar raised by the club through Dec. 31 will be matched by the Murdock Trust.

The funds will be used, said Helen Higgins, club CEO, to help the club continue to fill the gaps and meet the needs of its full-day child care program, which has been in operation during the entire 18 months of the coronavirus pandemic.

The funds also will be used for after-school, out-of-school and youth sports programs now that kids have returned to in-person classes.

“This matching fund opportunity will help us build the excitement and community engagement we need to raise our annual operating funds to continue our quality work in our after-school and youth sports programs as we start the new calendar year," Higgins said.

“The lack of our annual community in-person event for a second year makes it especially challenging to get our supporters' attention to give at campaign time, and the match is an exciting win-win for the donor and the club at exactly the right time.”

The Murdock Trust got involved, program director Jeremy White said, “because Boys & Girls Clubs play a vital role in helping build and strengthen relationships in our communities while simultaneously offering children and teens a safe space to learn, grow, and be inspired by mentors right in their own neighborhoods. We are inspired by the support they are generating within their community and we are grateful to play a small role in helping support their work."

The Celebrate Kids annual campaign in its 23rd year. To participate go to www.bgcorvallis.org/give or contact Higgins at 541-757-1909, Ext. 201 or hhiggins@bgcorvallis.org.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden honors Powell as 'a dear friend and a patriot'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News