Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis honors students

Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis honors students

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
BGClub-winners

Viginia Saralecos, from left, Maryann Cervantes and Siclaly Vargas, took home scholarships at Friday's Boys & Girls Club annual awards luncheon. Saralecos moves on to state competition.

 Provided photo

Virginia Saralecos of Corvallis High School has been named youth of the year by the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis.

Saralecos, who was honored Friday at the club’s annual service club and youth of the year luncheon, received $6,000 via the Dr. Bob and Billie Holcomb scholarship award. Saralecos carries a 4.0 grade point average at Corvallis High and plans to go into law with a career goals of assisting families in poverty.

She has been a Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis members for six years and serves as a junior staff member who works with elementary school students in the after-school program.

Saralecos’ honor qualifies her for a state competition March 18 in Beaverton. The state event will be followed by a regional competition in June in California and a national event in late summer in Washington, D.C.

Maryann Cervantes, a senior at CHS, finished runner-up to Saralecos and won the $3,000 Mario and Alma Pastega scholarship. Taking third was Siclaly Vargas, also a CHS senior, who was awarded a $2,000 Elks Club scholarship.

All three students also received a free laptop.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News