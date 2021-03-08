Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis to honor top youth

The Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis will be honoring its Youth of the Year in a remote session on Friday.

The program will take place during the noon to 1 p.m. Zoom meeting of the Rotary Club of Greater Corvallis. Members of the public are invited to watch the proceedings at www.bgccorvallis.org/yoy.

Finalists for this year’s award are Abran MonRoy, a junior at Corvallis High School; Malik Brown, a junior at Crescent valley High School; and Sam Cotterell, a senior at Crescent Valley High School.

The winner will represent the Corvallis club in the state competition on April 16. Candidates compete through written essays, participation in club programs, interviews and a speech.

The Youth of the Year winner takes home a $6,000 scholarship, the runner-up receives $3,500 and the third-place finisher receives $2,000. All three finalists also will be given a laptop computer.

Last year’s Corvallis winner, Virginia Saralecos, won the state competition and currently is studying at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.

