Boys & Girls Club offers gifts for families in need

She added that the club also gave away 27 bikes, which she said they provide strategically to families that really need them.

“(The drive) takes a lot of stress off parents to produce that Christmas magic. We hear from families that say they’ve already prepared their kids to not expect toys, but here we get to make that magic happen.”

Mystie Krossman, a club parent, picked out toys for her kids Monday and got to take more than two things each for her two kids. She said without the drive there wouldn’t be anything under the tree in her house on Christmas.

“It means they get something. Otherwise they get almost nothing. Their dad died last year so this really helps,” she said.

Krossman said she’s spent weeks trying to get presents for her kids, but it’s been a struggle to afford anything for them.

“When people donate it’s awesome because there are so many of us struggling to get by,” she said.

